iQOO launches new smartphone under its Z series in India

New Delhi, March 12 Global smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone under its Z series portfolio -- Z9, in India.

The smartphone comes in two colour variants -- Brushed Green and Graphene Blue. It will be available at an effective price of Rs 17,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 19,999 for 8GB+256GB on both the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. It will be available for Amazon Prime customers starting March 13 and to all customers from March 14.

"This device, curated for GenZ, seamlessly combines style and performance, offering a perfect blend that college-goers can proudly flaunt," Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes equipped with a segment-first 50MP Sony IMX 882 OIS rear camera system. Additionally, the devices' camera setup comes paired with a 16MP front camera and a 2MP Bokeh camera. The device also offers 2x zoom capabilities in portrait photography, enhancing image sharpness and composition.

The iQOO Z9 comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G 4nm processor. It also boasts 4K video recording with OIS capability and the brightest 120 Hz AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak local brightness.

Moreover, the device comes loaded with a massive 5000mAh battery to ensure a full day of uninterrupted usage, combined with powerful 44W FlashCharge technology, according to the company.

The smartphone will have Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box.

