Is Your WhatsApp Safe? Download This Update Immediately to Protect Your Photos

WhatsApp has become a popular messaging app, with millions of people using it daily. A few days ago, a new "View Once" feature was introduced, allowing users to send private photos. While it was claimed that these photos were secure, recent reports have revealed a flaw that compromised their safety. To address this issue, WhatsApp has now released a new update for iOS users, fixing a major bug in the app.

The bug was related to the "View Once" feature, which is designed to allow photos and videos to be viewed only once. However, due to this flaw, some users were able to repeatedly view the media, putting user privacy at risk.

WhatsApp Releases a New Update

WhatsApp has now fixed this issue in its latest update for iOS users. All iPhone users are advised to update their WhatsApp app as soon as possible to ensure their privacy remains protected.

The new update for the Meta-owned app is available on the App Store. To update WhatsApp, users need to open the App Store, search for WhatsApp, and tap the "Update" button. This will install the latest version, resolving the issue.