ISRO acquires critical components from Mumbai aerospace firm for Chandrayaan 3

A Mumbai-based private aerospace company has supplied critical components to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its latest Chandrayaan-3 mission. Liquid propulsion engines such as Vikas, CE20, and satellite thrusters for the lunar mission have been manufactured by Godrej Aerospace in its facility at Vikhroli in suburban Mumbai, a senior company official said on Monday. The initial collaboration began with the production of critical components to meet ISRO’s needs, and then expanded to liquid propulsion engines,” Behramkamdin said.

Godrej Aerospace also had made contributions to namely in,Chandrayaan-1 and Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan space missions, besides participating in ISRO’s other endeavours.Chandrayaan-3, set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday (July 14), will be a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch. This will be known as India’s third lunar mission and it is among the very few countries to have undertaken such an ambitious project. Behramkamdin said the company is investing Rs. 250 crore to build a new facility at Khalapur in coastal Maharashtra’s Raigad district. Therefore, the greenfield facility will have advanced manufacturing and assembly capabilities, enabling the company to enhance its technological prowess and meet the ever growing demands of the space sector, he added.Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, will be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on board the Launch Vehicle Mark-III from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14 at 2.35pm. The lander and the rover will carry scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the moon’s surface.