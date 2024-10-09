“ISRO’s Journey Is Rooted in Innovation, Cost-Efficiency, and Self-Reliance”: Ramachandra Deputy Project Director for Chandrayaan-3

“Climate is a submission of weather over years. Every year there is an increase in temperature and an increase in the greenhouse effect and this increase is man-made. All gases and whatever we burn go into space and get deposited in the ozone layer. Eventually that thick ozone layer will form a greenhouse effect. Through this, there is a sudden change in the climate. Sun rays enter the atmosphere of Earth and this ozone layer plays a vital role. In the ozone layer the reflected ray, i.e., albedo should not catch, and if it catches then there would be a temperature rise.” Stated Ramachandra, Deputy Project Director for ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission while delivering his talk on the World Space Week celebration today at Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in Bengaluru.

As part of the World Space Week celebrations, Visvesvaraya Industrial & Technological Museum (VITM) hosted a thought-provoking talk on space applications led by Sh. Ramachandra. The event highlighted ISRO’s remarkable journey since its inception, exploring both its key achievements and its plans for the future. Ramachandra highlighted how ISRO has steadily progressed in building space infrastructure to support communication, weather forecasting, disaster management, and agricultural planning, benefiting millions.

Ramachandra further said that a delta change in the atmosphere causes a predominant change in the ocean current, the rain pattern, and undercurrents. These changes lead to change in the climate. He said that this year’s theme of World Space Week is “Climate control” which we celebrate from October 4th to October 10th globally. On October 4th 1957 the first human-made vehicle “Sputnik” was launched into Space. And, on October 10th 1967 the Outer Space Treaty was formed.

Ramachandra further said that space has a harsh environment. In space, there is no atmosphere around 300 km. and above and the sun's rays which are coming and falling on the spacecraft are extremely very hot with 150 to 170 degrees C in temperature. When the spacecraft travels to the back side of the earth the temperature goes down to -150 degrees. Similarly in the lowest south pole of the moon, the temperature remains -230 degrees Centigrade. Because of these extreme temperatures, the metal degeneration in the aircraft happens which is called corrosion. He said that Earth is the safest planet for humans with a stable and balanced environment and climate. On the contrary, humans can’t sustain on the Moon owing to the climate there. “ISRO’s journey is rooted in innovation, cost-efficiency, and self-reliance,” Ramachandra emphasized. He elaborated on the success of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), ISRO’s workhorse, known for launching satellites for international clients and cementing India’s reputation as a reliable space partner.

