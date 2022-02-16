itel A27, power-packed smartphone in sub-Rs 6,000

New Delhi, Feb 16 Empowering users with affordable smartphones across the country, itel - India's number 1 brand in the sub-Rs 7,000 segment, has come up with another unique offering in its impressive A-series portfolio itel A27.

Priced at Rs 5,999, the smartphone comes equipped with various interesting features such as a 4,000mAh battery, AI camera, beauty modes, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers, automatic adjustments of the camera effects, etc.

Capped with premium looks and a classy in-hand feel, the latest smartphone by the company also supports dual 4G VoLTE functionality.

A27 is available in the market in three colour options crystal blue, silver purple and deep grey.

We reviewed the smartphone for a while and here's how it performed.

itel A27 features a bigger and brighter screen providing users with an immersive viewing experience. It comes packed with a 5.45-inches FW + IPS display. Reading on the phone is crisp and watching videos is enjoyable. The overall look and feel of the phone are also quite impressive.

The smartphone comes with a 5MP AI rear camera with a flashlight and various camera modes such as AI beauty mode, portrait mode, HDR, short video formats, AR filters and stickers, automatic adjustments of the camera effects.

The images that we clicked were quite detailed and sharp.

In terms of storage, the smartphone is equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage along with a dedicated expandable memory up to 128 GB, which is quite decent for its price point.

It also offers innovative features like Social Turbo and One Time Screen replacement within 100 days of purchase to enhance the consumer experience.

itel A27 also comes with impressive features such as a 4,000mAh powerful battery with AI power master along with dual security features, which is designed to offer Indian masses uninterrupted digital entertainment and connectivity.

The massive battery lasts almost all day and comes with AI Power Master that makes it the perfect fit for millennials who like to binge-watch and thus require a bigger battery with power-saving modes.

This smartphone is a complete package that comes with the latest Android 11 Go along with some cutting-edge technology features like a multi-function fingerprint sensor and advanced Face Unlock, that will add to the convenience of the users by keeping their phones secure.

The fingerprint scanner and face unlock were fast and had a quick response. This surely will give an enhanced experience to entry-level smartphone users who aspire to have high-end features at a low budget.

Conclusion: itel A27 offers a lot of new and interesting features in an entry level segment. It has trendy features like a bigger battery, massive storage, the latest android version along with dual security features, and at a very affordable price.

The phone is great for the entry level Android users who are looking for an all-rounder smartphone to fulfill their basic needs without breaking the bank. At this price point, itel A27 is surely going to give tough competition to other smartphones in the same segment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor