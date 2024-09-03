Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Hike Recharge Prices: Users Flock to Cheaper Alternatives

Telecom companies Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have increased the prices of their recharge plans. These telecom companies increased the recharge by almost 15 percent. Following this, reports claimed that several users were switching to BSNL. Because BSNL recharge plans are cheap. In this, BSNL has also made a big entry in the broadband service. BSNL has significantly reduced the price of its plans to compete with Jio and Airtel. BSNL has recently made its fiber broadband service cheaper. BSNL has significantly reduced the price of Rs 249, Rs 299 and Rs 329 plans. Today we are going to give you the same information. This will make it easier for you to understand how to use it.

BSNL broadband plans start at Rs.249. In this initial plan, earlier 10 Mbps speed was offered, but now it has been increased to 25 Mbps. The other two plans are Rs 299 and Rs 329. In both these plans you are being given a speed of 25 Mbps. Earlier this plan was offering 10 Mbps and 20 Mbps speed. These plans come with Fair Usage Policy (FUP). The Rs 249 plan offers a 10 GB fair usage policy, while the Rs 299 plan offers a 20 GB fair usage policy. After reaching the fair usage policy limit, the speed will be reduced to 2 Mbps. The Rs 329 plan comes with a 1000 GB fair usage policy. After this the speed will decrease to 4 Mbps.

If you are planning to switch to BSNL network, first of all you should check BSN's network availability. If BSNL network is available in your city then you can use it. Meanwhile, BSNL network is available in Delhi and surrounding areas, but there are many areas, where BSNL network is still not available. In such a situation, get complete information before buying.