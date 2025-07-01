JP Nadda hails doctors for unshakable sense of duty, selfless service to humanity

New Delhi, July 1 Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday hailed doctors for their unshakable sense of duty, and selfless service to humanity.

“On National Doctor’s Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all doctors for their selfless service to humanity. Their round-the-clock dedication brings hope and saves countless lives every single day,” Nadda said in a post on X.

“In every health emergency, you have stood tall at the frontlines, driven by compassion and an unshakable sense of duty. Your care, courage, and sacrifice make you the true heroes of our society,” he added.

The Union Health Minister also expressed gratitude "to all healthcare workers whose relentless efforts” are paving the way towards a healthy country.

The day is dedicated to the medical professionals, who with tireless dedication, compassion, and relentless efforts are the guardians of health.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav expressed heartfelt gratitude to all doctors across the country.

“Your selfless service, compassion, and perseverance are the true strength of our healthcare system. Whether in bustling city hospitals or remote village clinics -- your dedication to saving lives and treating with dignity remains unwavering,” he added, on X.

Jadhav also saluted the medical warriors for their selfless service during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry lauded the dedication of doctors who stand at the forefront of healthcare services.

"Their expertise and commitment play a crucial role in safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens. The compassion with which they serve patients, even in the most challenging circumstances, is truly inspiring. We remain grateful for their efforts in securing a healthier future for India!” Goyal said on X.

National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to commemorate Bidhan Chandra Roy -- a renowned doctor who also served as the West Bengal Chief Minister, and whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day.

Dr. Roy was in 1961 awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to medicine and public service.

This day was established in 1991 by the government to honour him.

