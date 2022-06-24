Kia Karen got three stars in Global Encap, for its airbag safety

Kia India has launched its fourth car in India this year. This car is a seven seater. The KIA Carens was launched in February at an affordable price. Kia Karens has received a three star rating in the Global Encap Vehicle Crash Test. This does not indicate that the car is safe. Kia Carrens has received a huge response since its launch in India. In just two months, more than 50,000 bookings were received. Kia India has released a list of customers waiting for Kia Carrens.

In Global Encap, Kia Karens scored 9.30 out of 17 points in Adult Safety and 30.99 out of 49 points in Child Safety. The variant crashed for testing had 6 airbags. The Kia Karens standard variant is offered with six airbags.

Many people know how useful the two keys of a car or a scooter are. If one cannot be found, the car can be started with another key. In addition, if the car is stolen, the other key that provides insurance comes in handy. But Kia has made a big decision. Kia will now give customers a single key to how many cars it will make in a few days, months. Customers will have to wait for the second key. The scarcity of semiconductors has made the condition of big companies useless. Although this waiting period is shorter than before, it is becoming difficult for companies to get those chips. As a result, Kia has decided to give its customers a single key. Electronic keys require a semiconductor. But, since they are not getting that much, customers will be given a single key along with the car. The second key will be available in a few days, but no date has been set.