Korean Air employees' personal info leaked after supplier hit by hacking attack

Seoul, Dec 29 Personal information of employees at Korean Air, South Korea's largest flag carrier, has been leaked after a partner firm supplying in-flight meals and onboard sales services was hit by a cyberattack, according to industry sources on Monday.

According to the sources, Korean Air issued an internal notice earlier in the day informing employees that KC&D, the airline's catering and onboard sales supplier, had recently suffered a cyberattack by a hacker group, reports Yonhap news agency.

It marked the latest in a series of recent data breach cases among major businesses in various sectors, including Coupang Inc., KT Corp. and Shinhan Card Co.

According to the airline, the breach led to the exposure of personal data of Korean Air employees stored on KC&D's servers, including names and phone numbers.

Korean Air said it became aware of the incident after being notified by KC&D and added it has taken immediate emergency security measures and reported the case to relevant authorities.

It also urged employees to remain vigilant against potential secondary damage, warning them to remain cautious of suspicious text messages or emails.

Last week, the antitrust regulator said it has instructed the country's flag carrier Korean Air to revise its mileage integration plan as part of its merger with Asiana Airlines.

Korean Air has been notified to submit a more detailed plan within one month, including measures for the use of bonus seats and seat upgrade services, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), reports Yonhap news agency.

Under the plan approved in September, Asiana customers will be able to use the mileage they have accumulated for 10 years after Asiana ceases operations, maintaining its current value without needing to take additional action.

In November 2020, Korean Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines, and the acquisition was finalised in December 2024 following a years-long review process by international competition authorities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor