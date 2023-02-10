Lava announces new 6GB variant of 'Blaze 5G' smartphone

New Delhi, Feb 10 Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Friday announced the launch of a new 6GB variant of its 'Blaze 5G', after the success of the smartphone's 4GB variant.

The new Blaze 5G 6GB variant will go on sale at a discounted price of Rs 11,499 on February 15.

However, the price will increase to Rs 11,999 from February 16 onwards, the company said in a statement.

It will be available on e-commerce platforms Lava E-store and Amazon.

The Blaze 5G comes with a glass back design in two colours Glass Green and Glass Blue.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and sports 6GB+3GB additional virtual RAM and 128GB ROM for a lag-free user experience.

"Blaze 5G 6GB features a 50 MP AI triple rear camera with EIS support and 2K video recording along with various camera features such as Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, Macro, Pro, UHD, Panorama, Slow Motion, Filters, GIF and Timelapse," the company said.

The device also features an 8MP front camera with a screen flash for selfies and comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display along with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, it features a 5,000 mAh battery and also provides side mounted fingerprint unlock.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor