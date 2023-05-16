Lava launches new smartphone 'Agni 2' with AMOLED display

New Delhi, May 16 Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new smartphone 'Agni 2' 5G, with a curved AMOLED display, and cutting-edge technology.

The phone is priced at Rs 21,999 and will be available to buy on online stores from May 24, with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards making the effective starting price only Rs 19,999, according to the company.

"Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. It's truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones," Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava International, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the Agni 2 comes powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which will provide faster gaming and app experience.

"Lava Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements," Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said in a statement.

The Agni 2 features a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate.

Furthermore, the smartphone comes equipped with a 50MP quad camera with a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor, which captures more light and richer details.

Agni 2 offers 256 GB storage along with 8GB RAM, which is extendable up to 16GB RAM virtually.

