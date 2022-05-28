Layoffs despite startups being flush with funds leave workforce enraged

New Delhi, May 28 After funding galore that saw more than $42 billion flowing in the Indian startup ecosystem last year alone, the current layoff season has shaken up the country's workforce, especially the young, who quit traditional, stable companies to join startups at crazy packages.

The blockbuster startup party, that started in the pandemic years, appears to be over as thousands have been fired from startups ranging from edtech to e-commerce and healthtech verticals.

The professional networking platforms like LinkedIn are full with raging posts from employees who have been asked to leave.

The situation is set to get worse with recession looming and funding drying up.

From early-stage startups to "soonicorns"

