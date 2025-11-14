'Learning About Photosynthesis': Google Explains How Plants Use Light to Produce Oxygen With Animated Doodle

The Google Doodle on Friday, November 14, put a spotlight on learning about photosynthesis and shows how plants make oxygen using sunlight. The animated doodle focuses on biology, which is one of the most frequently searched queries on the search engine giant.

The animated doodle dives into photosynthesis, teaching users how plants and sunlight are important for human beings on Earth. The animated doodle featured Sun, leaves, plants and water. It shows formula CO2, H2O, O2 and C6H12O6, which means Google said, "A foundational scientific process by which plants use light energy to turn carbon dioxide and water into sugar and release oxygen into the air."

What Is Photosynthesis

"This Doodle celebrates photosynthesis, the process in which plants use light energy to transform carbon dioxide and water into organic molecules like glucose," wrote Google on its Doodle portal.

Google mentioned that Oxygen, which is necessary for life on Earth, is released by plants as a byproduct. "This natural phenomenon is essential in supporting life on Earth, allowing many living organisms to breathe."

While clicking on today's Google Doodle from the homepage of the search engine giant, users will get AI-generated answers with animated "interactive diagrams" and photosynthesis process. The overall balanced chemical equation is 6CO2 + 6H2O + Light Energy > C6H12o6+6O2.

What Is Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is an animated motif that features a festival, event and personality by the search engine giant on its homepage to pay tribute to it. Now days Google also creates doodles for information and the most frequent search engine queries.

The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.