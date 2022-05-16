Lenovo brings latest 'ThinkCentre neo' desktops to India

Bengaluru, May 16 Global tech company Lenovo on Monday brought its 'ThinkCentre neo' portfolio of desktop computers to India that claims to offer up to 14 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

The new devices in the portfolio are ThinkCentre neo 50s, ThinkCentre neo 50t, and ThinkCentre neo 30a 24.

"These are compact and high-performance machines with futuristic workplace collaboration features, making them appealing to extreme multi-taskers, business executives, and 'ecopreneurs' alike," said Ashish Sikka, Director-Commercial Category and Strategy, Lenovo India.

ThinkCentre neo 50s is a small form factor desktop and ThinkCentre neo 50t is a tower desktop, offering benchmark performance and high responsiveness while managing heavy-duty work.

The machines are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor and house Intel graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, and high-speed USB ports for enhanced productivity and effective collaboration at the workplace.

The desktops are equipped with the Intelligent Cooling Engine (ICE 5.0) which automatically adjusts the CPU activity according to the users' work modes, and saves more than 20kw/u power, said the company

ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one (AIO) desktop that enables employees to work faster and multitask better, with its 12th Gen Intel Core performance.

It offers an immersive visual experience with a 23.8 inch FHD display featuring super-slim bezels, 250 nits brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio.

The device also offers ThinkShield solutions for end-to-end data security, and an optional 'Smart Cable Clip' to physically protect the device against thefts.

