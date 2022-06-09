Lenovo Tab P12 Pro launched with stylus in India

Bengaluru, June 9 Global technology leader Lenovo on Thursday launched its premium consumer android tablet Tab P12 Pro that comes with a stylus for Indian consumers.

Priced at Rs 69,999, the Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen display enhanced by the detailed S-Stripe RGB subpixel layout for less graininess. Users will also get the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 bundled with the pack.

"Our latest addition to the market the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is incredibly versatile," Pankaj Harjai, Director - Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

"It offers smart entertainment and is built with all the clever bells and whistles that consumers have come to expect from a Lenovo flagship Android tablet, for instance, its brilliant AMOLED display, immersive sound, long-lasting battery, and the all-new digital pen," Harjai added.

The newly launched tablet is powered by Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform, cutting-edge CPU speed, and up to 8GB RAM. It houses a 10,200mAh battery.

Now available across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores, it will also be available at other offline retail channels soon.

The tablet also supports Dolby Vision which delivers incredibly vivid picture quality, and its display features a colour gamut of 107 per cent NTSC and up to 400 nits of brightness.

The company claimed that the tablet also protects against eye strain with Lenovo's hardware and software tuning, including the low-blue light emissions certification from TUV Rheinland.

