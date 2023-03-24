Lenovo Yoga 9i: Light, long-lasting 2-in-1 laptop with powerful speakers

By Shrey Srivastava

New Delhi, March 24 As laptops come of age, the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14-inch 8th Gen — a 2-in-1 laptop — offers a versatile design and strong performance, making it a great choice for users who need a device that can handle a variety of tasks.



With an OLED touch display and a 360-degree rotating soundbar with powerful speakers, you get good performance, plenty of ports, and excellent battery life.

You will find this device to be an excellent companion if you need a lightweight, long-lasting, and highly adaptable 360-degree laptop.

Let us dig deeper to find out more about the device.

Starting with the design and build quality, the Yoga 9i has a sleek, slim design with rounded "comfort edges" all around.

It weighs just under 1.4 kg, making it easy to carry around in a backpack or briefcase. The device's hinge is well-designed and allows for smooth transitions between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

On the left side, you will find a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port and two Thunderbolt 4/USB4 Type-C ports, while, on the right side, you will find a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with a combo microphone/headphone jack and a Power button.

Talking about the Display, the 14-inch 4K touchscreen display is bright and vibrant, with good colour accuracy and excellent viewing angles. The slim bezels on the sides and top of the screen gives the device a modern, stylish look.

The Yoga 9i is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with upto 16GB of RAM and upto 1TB of SSD storage. This combination of hardware delivers swift performance and allows to multitask with ease.

When it comes to battery life, all of us want laptops to stay longer.

The Yoga 9i's battery life is one of its standout features, with Lenovo claiming up to 10.5 hours of use on a single charge.

When using it for basic work like typing, surfing the internet and playing audio, the laptop performs well and lives up to Lenovo's promise.

Lenovo provides a 100W charger that is capable of charging the laptop for 2 hours in just 15 minutes.

This makes it a great choice for users who are looking for a device that can last all day without needing to be plugged in frequently.

Moreover, the audio performance of the Yoga 9i is great too. The 360-degree rotating soundbar provides a surround listening experience, plus it comes with Dolby Atmos technology, which provides a more immersive listening experience.

Talking about Keyboard and Touchpad the device's keyboard retains the classic Lenovo scalloped look, newly curved on all sides, and short key throws, which makes it comfortable to type on, resulting in a satisfying tactile response.

The touchpad is highly responsive, accurate and supports multi-touch gestures such as volume control and brightness control.

In additional features, the Yoga 9i comes with a Precision Pen 2, enabling you to write, draw, and more. When you choose to use this device like a tablet, the Precision Pen works more efficiently.

It also offers one-click keys at the extreme right side of the keyboard in a vertical row, which includes smart power, background blur, audio profile and colour mode.

Though these keys aren't used very frequently, you might end up hitting them while using the keypad.

There is also a dedicated fingerprint reader on the keyboard, which performs really well as it barely takes a second to unlock the system.

One thing that might bother you while using the laptop is the noise of the fan as it gets a little louder than usual, which according to the company, is not a cause for concern.

Additionally, we also feel that the device relies heavily on USB-C ports.

Conclusion: Overall, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is a great 2-in-1 laptop that offers strong performance, a sleek design, and an excellent battery life. Its powerful speakers and versatile design make it a great choice for users who need a device that can handle both work and entertainment.

