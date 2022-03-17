LG's UltraFine 5K Display to return as alternative to Apple's Studio Display

The South Korean brand LG will be returning with its 27-inch UltraFine 5K external display next month.

As per the reports obtained by Mac Rumours, the LG UltraFine 5K display has not been discontinued and is still in production.

The display is simply out of stock at the current time due to component shortages and high demand. LG expects the UltraFine 5K to come back in stock on its website as soon as next month, with availability at other retailers presumably set to improve around the same time, the company confirmed as per Mac Rumours.

Apple collaborated with LG to develop the UltraFine 5K display, which contains almost the exact same panel as a 27-inch 5K iMac, featuring Thunderbolt connectivity, close integration with macOS, and the ideal 5120 by 2880 resolution for Retina scaling on a Mac, making it the go-to option for many Mac users in recent years.

Following the announcement of the Studio Display, Apple delisted the 27-inch UltraFine 5K display from the Apple Store. The American tech giant presumably chose to stop selling the UltraFine 5K due to its similarity to the Studio Display.

The UltraFine 5K features almost the same 27-inch 5K panel with P3 wide colour, built-in speakers, a built-in camera, a single Thunderbolt port that is capable of charging a MacBook, and three USB-C ports, but for a price of USD 1,299, reportedly USD 300 cheaper than the Studio Display.

As per the outlet, the Studio Display adds a slim aluminium design, extra 100 nits of brightness, and Center Stage functionality, but does not come with a height-adjustable stand as standard.

Apple continues to sell the UltraFine 5K's smaller sibling, 23.7-inch UltraFine 4K display, for USD 699.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor