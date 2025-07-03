LIC shares make strong comeback, jump over 34 pc in last 4 months

Mumbai, July 3 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares have staged a sharp rebound, rising nearly 34.41 per cent from their 52-week low of Rs 715.30, driven by improved technical indicators, positive market sentiment, and upbeat brokerage ratings.

The public sector insurer’s stock, which had declined nearly 40 per cent between August 2024 and February 2025 due to persistent selling pressure, has made a strong comeback since March.

In just four months, it has recovered a significant portion of its losses. LIC shares began Thursday’s intra-day trading session flat at Rs 958 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and touched a high of Rs 961.50.

However, the stock consolidated later and was trading at Rs 949.10, down Rs 8.90 or 0.93 per cent from the previous close around 1:20 pm.

The recovery has also boosted the company’s market capitalisation, which crossed the Rs 6 lakh crore mark in mid-June after a gap of seven months, adding Rs 2 lakh crore in value.

Brokerages remain bullish on the stock. ICICI Securities expects LIC shares to climb to Rs 1,040, while Geojit Financial Services has set a target of Rs 1,088, with both maintaining a "buy" rating.

Although the rally began in March, a significant boost came in late May after the company reported strong March quarter (Q4) results, supported by record-breaking policy sales.

LIC made headlines for selling 588,107 policies in a single day on January 20 -- a Guinness World Record -- alongside robust financial and AUM performance.

The government-owned insurance giant ranked 4th among the 10 most valuable brands in India, according to the 'Brand Finance India 100 report for 2025'.

The report noted that LIC's 2025 brand value stood at $13.6 billion, up 35.1 per cent from its 2024 brand value of $10.07 billion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor