LinkedIn's creator promgramme announces its first India batch

New Delhi, May 17 Professional networking platform LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the first India batch, of 200 creators from diverse professional and demographic backgrounds, who will be part of the 10-week Creator Accelerator Programme in India.

These creators endorse a wide range of professional topics across the world of work such as ethical Artificial Intelligence, entrepreneurship, semiconductors, financial literacy, health and well-being and more.

"The final 200 participants in India represent diverse voices who are dedicated to building communities, expanding their networks, and sparking meaningful, informative conversations," the company said in a statement.

The programme includes creators like Language Quality Manager who wants to create Hindi content to help people get the right skills to land the right opportunities or a prominent transgender rights activist who wants to create short videos featuring transgender persons who broke gender stereotypes and built successful careers.

A creator wants to have conversations with women in STEM and build inclusivity in Science and Technology fields; while another creator wants to make education fun and engaging and teach people how to build a $20 million business in the leanest way, and shortest time possible.

"Today, India is the fastest-growing market on LinkedIn, with 88 million Indian members on the platform. Interestingly, LinkedIn is looking to achieve even greater levels of member engagement as the Indian creator community continues to grow stronger on the platform," the company said.

The 10-week Creator Accelerator Programme will offer coaching, networking opportunities, and a financial grant to help the participants amplify their voices, grow their communities, share content, and spark meaningful conversations.

