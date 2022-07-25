Mahindra to ride on immersive Qualcomm tech for new Scorpio-N

New Delhi, July 25 Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced a collaboration with chip-maker Qualcomm to bring latest technology advancements for comfortable, safe and intelligent driving experiences in its all-new Scorpio-N vehicle.

The chip-maker will work with automotive electronics company Visteon Corporation to bring world-class, transformative in-vehicle experiences to the all-new Scorpio-N, using its 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

"We are applying over two decades of auto expertise to transform the Scorpio-N into a digitally advanced and feature-rich SUV," said Uday Dodla, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India.

The 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms are designed to support higher levels of computing and intelligence needed for advanced capabilities featured in next-generation vehicles, helping to enable contextual safety use cases for drivers and passengers.

It includes facilitating driver monitoring and object detection, as well as helping to ensure the security of personal and vehicular data.

Additionally, the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms feature an advanced suite of wireless technologies to support multi-mode cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, as well as enhanced Bluetooth technologies, said the company.

"Using the advanced capabilities of the Snapdragon Automotive technologies integrated in our SUVs, we are reimagining the standard for an intelligently connected vehicle and delivering a safer and engaging driving experience," said R Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd.

The Scorpio-N offers a cutting-edge driving and ownership experience provided by Mahindra's connected artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which utilises Visteon's SmartCore cockpit domain controller technology based on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

The Scorpio-N features a 17.78 cm colour driver information display and 20.32 cm infotainment system with navigation.

Qualcomm offers advanced automotive technologies through the 'Snapdragon Digital Chassis', which is a suite of cloud-connected platforms for telematics, digital cockpit solutions, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)/autonomous driving, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), and car-to-cloud solutions.

