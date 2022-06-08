Mahindra to unveil its ‘Born EV’ concept SUVs on 15th August

Mahindra & Mahindra have announced that they will reveal their “Born Electric Vision” range of SUVs on the 15th of August 2022 at the brand’s newly opened design studio in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom. The Indian marque had earlier released a teaser image of these SUVs, which showcased three distinct body styles - compact, midsize, and coupe. All three SUVs will sit on an entirely new platform, however, Mahindra has signed a partnering agreement with Volkswagen, wherein the new platform might share certain components from the MEB dedicated EV platform.

Earlier, in February, Mahindra had released a teaser image of the front fascia of the SUVs which sports a similar C-shaped DRL pattern as seen in the XUV700. Later, a teaser image showcasing the interior of one of the concepts was also released. The futuristic minimalist cabin layout showcased the dashboard featuring an integrated display for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, something similar to what we have seen in the XUV700. Other standout design feature includes a hexagonal two-spoked design steering wheel, cabin ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and a rotary dial on the central console for different drive modes.As a part of the proposed agreement with Volkswagen, the Born Electric Vision SUVs are expected to share parts like the electric motor, battery cells, and battery system components. This will help bring down the cost of production and speed up the process of manufacturing.Mahindra has confirmed that these concept EVs will be production-ready by 2025. But before that, the carmaker is expected to launch the XUV300 electric SUV by early-2023.