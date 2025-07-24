Maruti Suzuki India’s exports rise 17.5 pc, Fronx emerges as most exported SUV

New Delhi, July 24 India's largest automobile exporter Maruti Suzuki India exported over 3.3 lakh units in FY25, the highest ever in any financial year, the company announced on Thursday.

This marked a growth of 17.5 per cent over the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the country's total automobile exports rose by 19 per cent during this period to over 53 lakh units.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal (Q1 FY26), India's automobile exports rose 22 per cent on-year to about 14.57 lakh units.

Further, Fronx achieved the status of the first SUV from India to clock exports of 1 lakh units in just 25 months, according to the company.

Out of these, 69,000 units were dispatched overseas in FY 25. Manufactured at Maruti's state-of-the-art Gujarat facility, Fronx has reached foreign markets including Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The ‘Made in India’ SUV is exported to over 80 countries. Further, the success of Fronx in Japan has been pivotal to its increasing volumes.

Maruti Suzuki has been the leading passenger vehicle (PV) exporter from India for the past four consecutive financial years, with the highest exports.

Its share in PV exports from India reached an all-time high of 47 per cent in Q1 FY26, with over 96,000 vehicles exported. At present, Maruti Suzuki exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries, and the top destinations are South Africa, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

“The company’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles for global markets exemplifies the true essence of ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

“Fronx is delighting customers all over the world. Besides clocking the fastest 1 lakh exports, Fronx was also India’s number 1 exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25,” he mentioned.

The automobile sector contributes approximately 7.1 per cent to India’s GDP and nearly 8 per cent of its total exports.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor