Meet Shubhanshu Shukla: First Indian Astronaut in 40 Years to Fly to Space with Axiom-4 Mission

It is a proud moment for India as Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian astronaut to Fly to ISS Since 1984. Scheduled for spring 2025, Shubhanshu Shukla will lead the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission, which will be India’s second government-supported human spaceflight since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic mission in 1984. This significant achievement is part of a collaboration between India and the United States, showcasing India's expanding capabilities in human spaceflight.

The Ax-4 mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the U.S. over a year ago and materialized after India’s space agency, ISRO, signed a partnership agreement with Axiom Space, a U.S.-based company specializing in human spaceflight services. This partnership reflects the strengthening ties between India and the U.S. and highlights India's commitment to advancing its space exploration efforts.

Also Read: $1.3 trillion opportunity for EV revolution in emerging Asia, India holds the future: Report

As the mission pilot, Shukla will be trained in key spacecraft operations, including navigation and docking. Axiom Space commander Peggy Whitson noted that Shukla will also support scientific research by overseeing microgravity experiments. She emphasized that the training will prepare him to manage emergencies and perform vital system checks, ensuring he is equipped for mission success.

During the Ax-4 mission, Shukla will conduct five experiments aboard the International Space Station (ISS), providing valuable data that will enhance India's Gaganyaan program—its first crewed mission—by improving ISRO's understanding of spaceflight operations and encouraging international collaboration.

The demanding astronaut training will involve cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, and other international organizations. Shukla, along with his backup, Group Captain Prashanth Nair, will undergo extensive training covering safety protocols, health management, and ISS operations, including simulations and emergency preparedness to handle any unexpected situations. The Ax-4 mission will use SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, which are equipped with automated docking capabilities and advanced life support systems to ensure the crew's safety. This underscores the mission's innovative approach.

Shukla's team will include specialists from Poland and Hungary, fostering a collaborative effort among multiple nations. The Ax-4 crew is expected to spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, marking a significant return to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary.

This mission not only advances the space programs of each participating nation but also promotes international cooperation in space exploration. Whitson highlighted that "Axiom Space missions play a crucial role in building a sustainable and innovative commercial space ecosystem." With Shukla leading the mission, India is poised to make significant strides in its space exploration efforts, inspiring future generations of astronauts.