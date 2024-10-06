Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen to provide EV battery management information

Seoul, Oct 6 The South Korean units of Mercedes-Benz Group AG and Volkswagen Group plan to provide information regarding the battery management system (BMS) of their electric vehicle (EV) models to the local transport safety authority, according to officials on Sunday.

According to a Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KTSA) report submitted to Rep. Ahn Tae-joon of the main opposition Democratic Party, Mercedes-Benz Korea and Volkswagen Group plan to provide data of their BMS to the authority starting in December.

The decisions follow heightened public concerns over EV safety, following a massive fire that broke out from a Mercedes-Benz electric model in early August, which led to the damaging of over 100 cars in an underground apartment parking garage in Incheon, west of Seoul, reports Yonhap news agency.

Hyundai Motor and Kia began providing BMS data to the KTSA in June 2022. In July of the same year, Renault Korea Motors and GM Korea followed suit. BMW Korea started providing the information in June 2023, while Tesla followed suit in October of last year.

BMS monitors battery voltage and temperature to ensure optimal performance of EVs. It also alerts users to any early warning signs of abnormalities. To verify whether a battery is in a safe condition, collecting data from a BMS is required.

Imported car brands had previously been reluctant to provide BMS information apparently over fears proprietary battery control technology could be leaked during inspections.

The KTSA said it plans to discuss with the transport ministry measures to encourage imported car brands to provide BMS information, although they are not yet specifically considering making such provision mandatory.

