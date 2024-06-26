Meta Launches AI Chatbot in India Across WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger; Check How To Use by Step-By Step

Meta is finally introducing its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant, to users in India via its own applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, as well as through a dedicated website at Meta.AI. Although Meta had unveiled Meta AI over two months ago and launched it in countries like Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, India was not included in the initial rollout. This exclusion may have been due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meta AI will be integrated across searches on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Users will also be able to receive insights from Meta AI while scrolling through posts on the Facebook app. Additionally, the AI assistant provides real-time search results from Microsoft and Google, allowing it to be used in group chats for tasks like planning a trip or finding the least crowded route to a destination.

Similar to other AI assistants on the market, Meta AI can effortlessly handle basic tasks such as writing emails, creating poems, summarizing text, and translating between different languages. Additionally, the AI assistant can generate images and GIFs directly in the chat window.

How to Use Meta AI on Instagram:

Tap the top right of the feed.

Tap the top right again.

Select "Create an AI Chat."

Tap "Meta AI."

Enter a message, choose a message prompt, or explore more features of Meta AI.

Tap "Send."

How to Use Meta AI on WhatsApp: