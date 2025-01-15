Meta Layoffs: Company to Cut 5 Percent of Lowest Performers

Meta is set to reduce its workforce by approximately 5%, focusing on its lowest-performing employees. In an internal memo shared on the company's Workplace forum on Tuesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the decision to “move out low performers faster.” He also stated that 2025 will be “an intense year” for the company.

Meta clarified that it is “exiting approximately 5% of our lowest performers.” The company, which employs over 72,000 people as per its latest quarterly report, is implementing the reduction as part of its broader strategy to enhance efficiency. Meta had approximately 72,400 employees as of September. The CEO said the performance-based cuts are intended to ensure that the company has the "strongest talent" and is able to "bring new people in," NDTV reported.

Meta stated that employees impacted by the layoffs will be informed by February 10 and will receive severance packages consistent with previous company provisions. This round of cuts marks Meta's largest reduction since it laid off 21,000 employees, nearly a quarter of its workforce, in 2022 and 2023.

Last week, Zuckerberg announced the termination of the company’s US fact-checking program, which was designed to combat misinformation on its platforms. The program had been criticized by conservative groups, who perceived it as a form of censorship.