Meta purges 32 mn pieces of bad content on FB, Instagram in India in Oct

New Delhi, Dec 1 Meta took down over 29.2 million pieces of bad content across 13 policies for Facebook and over 2.7 million pieces of such content across 12 policies for Instagram in India in October, the company said on Thursday.

Between October 1-31, Meta received 703 reports through its Indian grievance mechanism, and the company said it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 516 cases.

"Of the other 187 reports where specialised review was needed, we reviewed content as per our policies, and we took action on 120 reports in total," the social network said in its monthly compliance report under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The remaining 67 reports were reviewed but may not have been actioned, said Meta.

On Instagram, the company received 1,377 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism.

"Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 982 cases. These include pre-established channels to report content for specific violations, self-remediation flows where they can download their data, avenues to address account hacked issues, etc," said Meta.

Of the other 395 reports, Meta reviewed content as per its policies, and took action on 274 reports in total. The remaining 121 reports were reviewed but may not have been auctioned, said the company.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," said Meta.

