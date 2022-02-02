Meta updates 3D avatars for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram
By ANI | Published: February 2, 2022 11:31 PM2022-02-02T23:31:18+5:302022-02-02T23:40:07+5:30
Keeping their fans updated, Meta has added a few customizations to its 3D avatars feature for Facebook, Messenger, and DMs on Instagram.
Keeping their fans updated, Meta has added a few customizations to its 3D avatars feature for Facebook, Messenger, and DMs on Instagram.
As per GSM Arena, Meta tried to be more inclusive with a plethora of new accessories that can be added to a user's personal 3D avatar such as hearing aids, wheelchairs, and more. Additionally, the new facial expressions and skin colours would better reflect a user's real-life looks from now on.
The new avatars are available to use in the US, Canada and Mexico but other countries will get them in the following months.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app