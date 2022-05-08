Metaverse may be another 'hype' like AR/VR that failed to hook people
By IANS | Published: May 8, 2022 09:51 AM2022-05-08T09:51:05+5:302022-05-08T10:00:14+5:30
New Delhi, May 8 Let us take a break from the buzz around metaverse and find out what ...
New Delhi, May 8 Let us take a break from the buzz around metaverse and find out what actually happened to the virtual reality/augmented reality
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app