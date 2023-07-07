Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari moves on

New Delhi, July 7 Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has moved on from the company to pursue a new path, the company said on Friday.

Chief Operating Officer Irina Ghose has been promoted to Managing Director of India.

Maheshwari, who joined Microsoft in 2016 after serving at HoneyWell and McKinsey & Company, steered the tech giant growing across the spectrum, be it workplace productivity, skilling and local innovation at scale in India.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement.

“We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” the spokesperson added.

Maheshwar is a graduate from Birla Institute of Technology. He also studied at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor