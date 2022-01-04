Microsoft misses deadline for Surface Duo's Android 11 update

San Francisco, Jan 4 Back in September of last year, Microsoft officially announced that its Surface Duo would finally get its Android 11 upgrade before the end of 2021. Unfortunately, as 2022 begins, Microsoft has not delivered the update.

According to Windows Central, the tech giant may skip the standard Android 12 release and go for Android 12L on the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

Google recently announced a preview of Android 12L, which may sound like a new version of Android, but Google calls it "a special feature drop that makes Android 12 even better on large screens".

The idea here is to provide users on tablets, foldables and Chrome OS laptops anything with a screen above 600 dp with an improved user interface.

Coming back to Microsoft Surface Duo, it features two 5.6-inch OLED (1,350x1,800 pixels) displays with 4:3 aspect ratio that join together to provide an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display with 2,700 x 1,800 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Surface Duo has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

There are also two batteries, with an overall capacity of 3,577mAh.

