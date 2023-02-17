Microsoft now supports Windows 11 on Apple's M1, M2 Macs

San Francisco, Feb 17 Tech giant Microsoft is officially supporting Windows 11 on Apple's M1 and M2 Macs, by partnering with the software company Parallels.

"Parallels Desktop version 18 is an authorised solution for running Arm versions of Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise in a virtual environment on its platform on Apple M1 and M2 computers," the tech giant said in a support page.

The Arm version of Windows 11 has limitations which can impact users' ability to use various types of hardware, games and apps, including "those that rely on DirectX 12 or OpenGL3.3 or greater."

Microsoft is also providing another alternative for users to access Windows 11 on an M1 or M2 Mac, that is "Windows 365 service."

According to the company, Windows 365 is a "software-as-a-service solution for organisations of all sizes, offered on a per-user, per-month basis."

Moreover, there are a variety of pricing options and Cloud PC configurations available based on users' performance needs.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the tech giant announced that it was releasing "Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25300" to the Dev Channel, which includes more languages support for Windows 11's live captions feature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor