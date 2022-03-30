Microsoft simplifies process for switching default browser on Windows 11

San Francisco, March 30 Tech giant Microsoft has released an optional cumulative update for Windows 11 that brings the OS to Build 22000.593 and the update includes a long list of improvements and changes, including support for high-priority notifications.

The company's official changelog for the update does not list what is arguably the best feature, the ability to set your default browser with a single click, reports Windows Central.

In previous builds of Windows 11, users had to jump through several hoops to completely change their default browser. The operating system required users to individually set a default browser for every type of file and link.

As per the report, Windows 11 now lets users set any browser as their default. If they would like, they can still choose different browsers for specific file types.

For example, users may like to use Chrome as their browser but Edge as a PDF viewer, the report said.

The other highlight from the update is that it displays up to three high-priority toast notifications simultaneously.

This feature is for apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications in the OS. As a result, up to four toast notifications might appear simultaneously three-high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

