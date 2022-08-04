Microsoft Teams app now optimised for Mac with Apple silicon

San Francisco, Aug 4 To help its users work easier and faster on their favourite devices, tech giant Microsoft announced that it has created a native version of its Microsoft Teams app optimised for the Mac lineup with Apple silicon.

The company said it is rolling out a production-grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon.

"We heard from our customers who use Mac with Apple silicon that they want Teams to be optimised for their devices," the company said in a blogpost.

"For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings," it added.

All Mac users will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams.

The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming months.

"We are excited about the Teams innovations we are delivering for our Mac user community and would love to hear your feedback about your experience using our latest features," the company said.

