Microsoft to Bid for TikTok: Could It Lead to the App’s Return to India?

TikTok has been banned in India since June 2020 due to concerns about national security. However, there are new reports that suggest the popular short-video platform might soon return. Microsoft is reportedly preparing to bid for TikTok, which has led to speculation about the app being relaunched in India.

However, ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, has not commented on these rumours about a potential sale. Meanwhile, TikTok remains very popular in the United States, with around 170 million users. ByteDance is currently facing two options due to new regulations, option A sell TikTok, or option b risk a complete ban.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was re-elected on January 20, signed an executive order that postponed the new law’s implementation for 75 days. He mentioned that talks were ongoing with various parties interested in buying TikTok, and a decision could be reached within 30 days.

There were earlier speculations that Elon Musk might purchase TikTok, but he has not commented on those claims. Additionally, the AI start-up Perplexity AI proposed a merger with TikTok, but it seems Microsoft is now the leading candidate for the acquisition.

Could TikTok Return to India?

If Microsoft successfully acquires TikTok, it could lead to the app's reintroduction in the Indian market. Changes in U.S. policies under Trump's re-election could further impact TikTok's future. During his first term, Trump made significant decisions about international tech companies, and we might see similar actions in his second term.

Currently, TikTok's future in both the U.S. and India remains unclear. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the platform will be sold and if Indian users will regain access to it.