Microsoft unveils new taskbar UI and keyboard shortcut for Copilot on Windows

Washington [US], December 11 : Microsoft is once again enhancing its Windows Copilot feature, offering a new update that brings significant changes to its interface and functionality.

Following the demotion of Copilot to a Progressive Web App (PWA) earlier this year, the company is now introducing a more "native" experience for Windows testers, complete with a fresh keyboard shortcut and a revamped taskbar UI, according to The Verge.

The new iteration of Copilot introduces a "quick view" interface that floats above the taskbar, similar to the Companion apps Microsoft is currently testing for files, contacts, and calendar entries.

This quick view can be triggered using a new Alt + Space keyboard shortcut or accessed from the system tray. Once activated, Copilot remains always on top of other applications until dismissed or reactivated by the same shortcut.

However, the new keyboard shortcut could create some potential conflicts. Several third-party apps already use the Alt + Space shortcut, and Microsoft notes that in these cases, the first app launched will take priority.

"For any apps installed on your PC that might utilize this keyboard shortcut, Windows will register whichever app is launched first on your PC and running in the background as the app that is invoked when using Alt + Space," explained the company, as per The Verge.

This update marks a notable shift from the previous implementation of Copilot, which had used the Windows key + C shortcut in line with Cortana.

After downgrading Copilot to a web app earlier this year, Microsoft opted for a dedicated Copilot key but now seems to be reconsidering its approach.

"Copilot will continue to explore options related to the keyboard shortcuts for the app," Microsoft added, leaving the door open for future changes.

The new Copilot features are being rolled out to both Windows 10 and Windows 11, despite Microsoft's firm stance that Windows 10 will reach its end of support in October 2025.

In fact, Microsoft reopened beta testing for new Windows 10 features earlier this year to ensure users can continue receiving the best possible experience until that deadline, as per The Verge.

Originally introduced in Windows 11, Copilot began as a sidebar that integrated across various applications, providing users with easy access to AI-powered features.

However, with the launch of Copilot Plus, the feature was reduced to a basic web app. This latest update is described as a "native version," though it remains a web view wrapped in a more native-like implementation.

