Motorola launches affordable 'moto e32' in India

New Delhi, Oct 7 Smartphone brand Motorola on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone 'moto e32' that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499 on Flipkart and at leading retail stores. The device comes in two colour variants Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, according to the company.

The new device comes with a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5-inch) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate.

Crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look, the moto e32 features IP52 water repellant design to stand out in a crowd.

It houses a 50MP rear camera setup and a 8MP front camera.

Additional camera features of the smartphone include Night Vision, Pro mode and Dual Capture to click images in a better way.

