Motorola launches Motorola Moto G52 in India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 26, 2022 02:44 PM2022-04-26T14:44:22+5:302022-04-26T14:45:02+5:30
Motorola has launch its new smartphone, the Moto G52, in India. The Moto G52 was launched recently in Europe. The highlighted specifications of the Moto G52 include an OLED display, a Qualcomm chipset, and an IP-rated body that ensures its waterproofing capabilities. Specifications-wise, the Moto G52 comes across as a budget phone. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. In the centre of the top part, there is a punch-hole, inside which is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Moto G52 carries a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 12 with the company's MyUX skin on top. The Moto G52 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The Moto G52 has a 50-megapixel main camera on the back. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack.