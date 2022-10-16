Motorola to launch new smartphone in India on October 17

New Delhi, Oct 16 Smartphone brand Motorola has confirmed that it is all set to launch a new smartphone with a 90Hz refresh rate and several other features for Indian consumers.

The company said that the new smartphone motoe22s will be launched on October 17 on Flipkart and other retail stores.

"The motoe22s features a fast 90Hz refresh rate that helps you swipe, scroll and switch seamlessly between apps. Enjoy expansive visuals on a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen," the company wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

"Stay tuned as it launches 17th October on @flipkart and other leading retail stores," it added.

This month, the company has launched a new affordable smartphone, "moto e32," that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD, a premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499, and it comes in two colour variants eco black and arctic blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

