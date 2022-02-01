MSI all-in-one PC with AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor launched

New Delhi, Feb 1 Gaming PC maker MSI has announced its latest all-in-one (AIO) PC 'MSI Pro AP241Z', powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor.

It features a 'server-grade' cooling system for sustained performance and comes with a 24-inch IPS display with support for Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

According to the company's website, the PC is powered by octa core AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors with Radeon graphics, running on an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It features an NVMe M.2 SSD and a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD.

The PC features DDR4 3200MHz memory paired with an M.2 SSD, 2.5 inch hard disk, and built-in twin 3W speakers as well.

It is equipped with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 3.5mm headphone and microphone ports, and an HDMI out port.

Recently, MSI revealed the industry's first curved display that features mini LED backlighting with quantum dot films and complies with VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 requirements.

The new display promises to combine a high image quality with a sharp curvature, and performance of a gaming-grade LCD.

