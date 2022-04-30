Musk gains 6 mn followers amid $44 bn Twitter deal saga

San Francisco, April 30 Amid Twitters $44 billion deal saga, tech billionaire Elon Musk has gained approximately 6 million followers on the platform.

The Tesla CEO likely had around 83 million followers before the Twitter deal. However, as of now, he has over 89 million followers on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, a report by Time said that Musk's follower count has been significantly boosted by fake accounts.

According to audience research tool SparkToro, Musk has nearly 7 per cent more fake followers than the median 41 per cent that accounts with similar sized followings have.

Recently, Twitter announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Musk for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at nearly $44 billion.

Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately-held company.

The purchase price represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, which was the last trading day before Musk disclosed his nearly nine per cent stake in the platform.

