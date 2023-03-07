Musk takes 'exit interview' of sacked employee on Twitter

San Francisco, March 7 Elon Musk on Twitter has taken an exit interview of a sacked worker, who asked him to confirm if he is still an employee or not.

Ex-Twitter employee named Haraldur Thorleifsson wrote in his post: "Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?"

To which Musk replied: "What work have you been doing?"

Thorleifsson then talked about his job and the specific work he was doing at Twitter.

After a brief discussion, the Twitter boss laughed at him with emojis, indicating that he had been fired.

Moreover, the exit interview has gone viral, with many people finding Musk's attitude rude and disrespectful.

"Publicly humiliated his ex-employee. The guy had one shot and tried to waffle by saying he saved $500k on FIGMA," a user wrote.

