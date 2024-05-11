Musk's X banned over 1.8 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in April

New Delhi, May 11 Elon Musk-run X Corp banned 184,241 accounts in India between March 26 and April 25, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk, also took down 1,303 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 185,544 accounts in the reporting period. The microblogging platform, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 18,562 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, the company processed 118 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 4 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 105 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,555), followed by hateful conduct (3,353), sensitive adult content (3,335), and abuse/harassment (2,402).

Between February 26 and March 25, X banned 2,12,627 accounts in the country.

The microblogging platform also took down 1,235 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform.

