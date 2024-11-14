Myntra FWD ‘Creator Fest’ returns for third edition, honouring icons of Gen Z culture

Bengaluru, Nov 14 Myntra, India's leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, is all set to host highly-anticipated ‘Myntra FWD Creator Fest 2024’, a grand celebration of fashion, creativity and the dynamic creator ecosystem that continues to reshape India’s style landscape.

The event, scheduled to take place at the renowned Jio Convention Center in Mumbai, on November 15, is poised to be the most significant event of the year for digital creators, uniting content creators in the lifestyle space with over 500 creators coming under one roof -- from nano to macro influencers, along with leading brands, pop culture icons, and an array of digital trendsetters.

“Our engagement with Gen Z has been central to our vision for Myntra, where we are looking at expanding fashion possibilities for India. India has 60M e-lifestyle GenZ shoppers, and this influential cohort is reshaping fashion choices nationwide. Today’s Gen Z looks up to content creators who bridge the gap between their aspirations and reality, defining fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and culture with authentic voices and relatable content,” said Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer, Myntra.

“Myntra FWD, a destination built for Gen Z, celebrates these creators for how they’ve opened up new worlds including pop culture for audiences in -- beauty to fashion and beyond. With the FWD Creator Fest, we’re inviting these key voices who are shaping India’s digital landscape to join us in this journey,” Balasubramanian added.

The ‘Myntra FWD Creator Fest 2024’ is set to go beyond just fashion -- celebrating creators’ unique contributions to shaping perspectives, setting trends, and fuelling conversations that resonate deeply with Gen Z audiences.

As a night dedicated to creativity, inspiration, and the power of influence, the event is expected to attract an eclectic mix of influencers from different genres, including the most celebrated names in the industry as well as rising stars from micro and nano creator communities.

In addition to a full day of creator showcases, the Myntra Glammys, powered by Grazia, also makes a comeback. This awards ceremony will honour outstanding creators and trendsetters who have shaped the creator-driven industry and pushed the boundaries of digital content creation.

The event is expected to witness the presence of some of the celebrated names in the industry including Vedang Raina, Orry, Urfi Javed, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan, Lisa Mishra, and Saba Azad, among others.

‘Myntra FWD’ has partnered with an impressive lineup of brands for Creator Fest 2024, including CMF by Nothing, Lakme, Viktor & Rolf, Rabanne, Fujifilm, Snapchat, YouTube, Schwarzkopf, and Freakins, among others.

These partnerships underscore a collective commitment to celebrating the essence of creative expression when it comes to content across industries while offering attendees exclusive access to innovative products, experiences, and collaborations.

The Myntra FWD Creator Fest will also offer a sneak peek into the future of GenZ fashion, with a live fashion show featuring the latest trends and styles set to dominate 2025.

“Expect to see cutting-edge runway moments, featuring exclusive collections that push the envelope on style and innovation,” said the company.

