NetApp to acquire Cloud open source database provider Instaclustr

San Francisco, April 8 Leading Cloud firm NetApp is acquiring Instaclustr, that operates open source databases in the cloud, for an undisclosed sum.

Modern Cloud applications rely on a growing set of foundational services including multiple open-source databases, data pipelines and workflow solutions.

The acquisition of Instaclustr builds on a series of strategic acquisitions made by NetApp to deliver a leading best-of-suite platform for CloudOps, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

"The acquisition of Instaclustr will combine NetApp's established leadership in continuous storage and compute optimization with Instaclustr's fully-managed database and data pipeline services," said George Kurian, CEO at NetApp.

NetApp's recent acquisitions include Spot, CloudCheckr, Data Mechanics Fylamynt and now Instaclustr.

"Instaclustr delivers fully managed open-source solutions that give companies increased productivity and reduced cost," said Peter Lilley, CEO and Co-founder at Instaclustr.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

"As companies race to modernize and digitally transform in the Cloud, they must implement solutions that enable them to focus more on building and releasing cutting-edge applications at speed, spending less on infrastructure management and operations," said Ravi Chhabria, Managing Director, NetApp India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor