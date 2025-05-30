Netflix Down: Funny Memes and Jokes Goes Viral After Streaming Giant Faces Outage
Streaming giant Netflix went down for several users in India on Friday, May 30, across the United States. Users took to social media to complain about the issues they were facing on the streaming platform. As per the outage tracking website, Downdetector.com, over 75,000 users face problems using an application on mobile and TV at around 7 am today. Some are saying they encounter with error showing a “title not available to watch instantly” while they are trying to click stream content.
Some netizens and X users make fun of Netflix when it encounters glitches. People take to social media to share their frustration through funny memes and jokes.
Of course Netflix is down when I want to watch something for once pic.twitter.com/Bw6C3LQdom— cami ✎ (@womensfilms) May 30, 2025
#Netflix is down! I repeat, Netflix is down! pic.twitter.com/FjNlM7SLKB— Jen-X-hausted ✨ The Relentless Reader (@JenHartling) June 11, 2018
NETFLIX DOWN .. pic.twitter.com/WqJqNbgf0T— ree ⋈ (@monvisions) May 30, 2025
Netflix is down for many in the Midwest right now. pic.twitter.com/ItKhHheR0z— EZPZ Lemon Squeezy (@theEZPZ) May 30, 2025
Netflix down in Canada. pic.twitter.com/t3F7RbpiHd— Aniket 🤷🏻♂️ (@LogonAniket) May 30, 2025
According to Netflix's website, the 'Sorry, this title cannot be watched instantly at this time' error message typically indicates that "there is an issue with data stored on your device stops Netflix from playing."