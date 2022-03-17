Netflix to stop access to accounts of some users via tracking locations

People use one Netflix account on many devices, which interrupt the business of many App giants and to prevent this activity the company has doubled the security level of the App. According to the reports now the company will block the access of those accounts whose locations are not at similar places.

Netflix has announced measures to now stop access to users whose locations are not the same as those of the account holders and testing of this will start in a few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. Chengyi Long, director, of product innovation, Netflix said, “We have always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.”

According to the reports, around 33% of all Netflix users share their passwords. However, is now setting terms of service, which all users agree to before opening their accounts, “The Netflix service and any content accessed through the service are for your personal and non-commercial use only and may not be shared with individuals beyond your household. During your Netflix membership we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Netflix service and Netflix content,” says the policy.