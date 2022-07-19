Netflix's 'add a home' feature to charge for password sharing

San Francisco, July 19 Popular video streaming giant Netflix has announced that it is testing a new way to undertake password sharing in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

The platform launched an "add extra member" feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru in March 2022 and now it is testing the feature in other countries.

"Over the last 15 years, we have worked hard to build a streaming service that's easy to use, including for people who travel or live together. It is great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly," the company said in a blogpost.

"But today's widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service," it added.

The company said that each Netflix account whatever your plan will include one home where you can enjoy Netflix on any device.

To use your Netflix account in additional homes, the platform will ask you to pay an extra (219 Pesos per month per home in Argentina / $2.99 per month per home in the Dominican Republic / $2.99 per month per home in Honduras / $2.99 per month per home in El Salvador / $2.99 per month per home in Guatemala).

Members on the Basic plan can add one extra home, Standard up to two extra, and Premium up to three extra. Users can watch outside the home on their tablet, laptop or mobile.

