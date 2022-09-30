New Fitbit wearables now available in India

New Delhi, Sep 30 Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit has announced that its next-generation wearables are now available for Indian consumers.

The new Inspire 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2 are available across online and offline partners at Rs 8,999, Rs 20,499 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

"Whether you are focused on improving your mental health, gearing up to run a marathon, or starting a new health and wellness routine, you have a range of easy-to-use devices to choose from," the company said in a statement.

"

Inspire 3 is a fun, easy-to-use tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It comes with a six-month Premium membership for new and returning customers.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score to help you reach your activity goals.

Sense 2 helps you manage stress and track your heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through our ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more.

It also includes our new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.

"Our newest offerings are just the start of how we can help you uncover information to improve your overall health and wellness," the company said.

"With the Fitbit app, you can stay motivated and on track with weekly and longitudinal stats about your activity, heart health, sleep and stress. Plus you can log your hydration, menstrual health, mood, nutrition and glucose levels all in one place," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor