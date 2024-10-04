NIMHANS Key to Mental Health Support for Space Missions, Says ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Stressing the importance of human-machine interaction in both space and medicine, Space Commission and Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO Chief and Secretary of the Department of Space S.Somanath highlighted the need for interdisciplinary expertise and a balance between specialization and broad knowledge to tackle complex problems. Speaking at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) 27th Convocation ceremony in Bengaluru on Thursday Somanath noted the growing stress caused by technological advancements and called for research focused on stress management and building mental resilience. He said, “We assume that technological advancements tend to make life easier but they often create stressful situations." “Institutions like NIMHANS should provide solutions for the psychological well-being of astronauts in space,” he said.

He shared examples of psychological challenges faced by astronauts, referencing the recent United States (US) space mission, where the spacecraft was delayed far beyond their planned return.“Imagine a spacecraft stuck in space for months. What kind of thoughts would go through the minds of the crew? How would they handle such extreme psychological pressures,” he asked.

Somanath said that Nimhans could play an important role in addressing mental health challenges providing psychological support for space missions. He urged Nimhans to take the lead in exploring and mitigating these challenges. “In space, the fastest thing we know is light, but human thought can travel even faster. It arises from the mind, and the speed at which it travels can be entirely modulated,” he said.